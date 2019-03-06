TV actress makes shocking revelations in Ghatkopar jeweller's murder case

crime

The woman over whom Mumbai-based diamond merchant Rajeshwar Udani was allegedly murdered speaks out, as cops file charge sheet with her statement

Rajeshwar Udani; (right) Sachin Pawar, BJP member and former personal assistant to state cabinet minister Prakash Mehta

BJP worker Sachin Pawar was jealous that diamond merchant Rajeshwar Udani was chatting up his girlfriend, and that's likely why he plotted his murder. At least that's what the charge sheet suggests, with a detailed statement from prime accused Pawar's girlfriend.

The TV actress is one of the prime witnesses in the case, but has so far refrained from speaking to the media about it, in a bid to avoid controversy. This is the first time her version has come to light, in the 1,330-page that was filed in court by the Pant Nagar police yesterday. She is one of 204 witnesses whose statements are recorded in the charge sheet.

Sources said the actress mentioned that Pawar was insecure about her chats with Udani and had even warned her to stay away from him. She told the police that she had met Udani thrice in Pawar's presence, and had two telephonic conversations, which had also made her boyfriend jealous.

Introduced by Pawar

Pawar had set up a meeting for her with Udani as she wanted to start her own jewellery business. However, Pawar also warned her to maintain distance from the diamantaire.

She first met Udani in December 2017 at his shop in Ghatkopar. Pawar was present when they decided to enter a joint venture. In March 2018, they met the second time - once again in Pawar's presence - at Udani's daughter's wedding.

Jealous, suspicious

After almost seven months, she interacted with Udani for the third time on WhatsApp, to enquire about the value of a diamond. "Sachin [Pawar] found out about the call and was furious about my interaction with Udani. He abused me and warned me to disconnect from Udani forever," she said in her statement to the cops.

On November 17, 2018, Pawar invited Udani to the actress's home for dinner. In the wee hours after leaving, Udani texted her, 'Thanks and see u soon [sic]'. She showed this message to Pawar, following which he accused her of falling for Udani. She told the police that despite trying for hours to persuade him otherwise, Pawar refused to believe her.

Day of the murder

On November 28, 2018, Pawar had left home in the morning. Around 1 am in the intervening night of November 28 and 29, he called and asked to meet her. He arrived at her aunt's house, where they had dinner and before returning home together.

Later in the day, Udani's son called Pawar about his father's disappearance. Pawar left under the pretext of helping the family find Udani. He returned home around 10 pm and remained disturbed for several days, said the actress.

Samadhan Sulane, advocate for four of the seven accused in the case, "The chargesheet was submitted in court on Tuesday, but there isn't sufficient evidence against my clients."

Also Read: Ghatkopar jeweller murder: Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee's phone sent to forensics

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates