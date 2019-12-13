Ghost Stories trailer: Four thrillers that will send shivers down your spine

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ghost Stories, the newest anthology of scary shorts from the directors of Lust Stories, is sure to send shivers down your spine. The anthology comprises four different thrillers featuring some of the most talented actors in the industry including Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Surekha Sikri, and many others. Watch the trailer of Ghost Stories below:

Scary, isn't it? Filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap have come together to create this terrifying anthology of short films and we're sure it will have quite a few takers.

"So Netflix is going to put this out at midnight 12 am on January 1, bringing your new year with a scream," Karan said in an earlier chat with IANS. The film also stars Avinash Tewari, Kusha Kapila, Sukant Goel, and Vijay Verma in pivotal roles.

Ghost Stories is an Indian anthology film consisting of four short films. It is the third collaboration for Netflix and RSVP after Love Per Square Foot and Lust Stories.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates