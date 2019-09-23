Ghost trailer: Vikram Bhatt's horror film will spook you for sure!

The Indian audience loves horror as a genre and it is surely one of the toughest genres to work in. Director Vikram Bhatt is one of the most popular names in India when it comes to making horror movies and his excellence in this genre has shone through in many of the films he has made.

Bhatt has a knack for horror and has managed to frighten his audience with his filming and dialogues. From Raaz to 1920, Bhatt has scared audiences around the world and yet has them wanting more. His next film, Ghost, promises to be deadlier than any of the films he has made.

The trailer of the film is now out and it's proof that Vikram Bhatt hasn't lost his touch where horror is concerned. Bhatt released the trailer this morning and we aren't sure if we want to hide in our closet or watch the movie right away.

Watch the trailer of Ghost here:

If that trailer didn't have you trembling in fear, then we don't know what will. Bhatt also revealed that Ghost is based on a true story. The film will take you on the riveting journey of Karan Khanna, who has been accused of killing his wife, but believes she has been murdered by a spirit.

"Ghost is one of the scariest films I have worked on. The tight script of the film coupled with great editing has put together a story that will have the viewers grasping their seats in fear. The trailer is out today and we hope we are able to deliver to the expectations of the people," said Vikram Bhatt.

Another poster of Vikram Bhatt's Ghost

Vikram Bhatt got the idea to make Ghost when he read a newspaper article about a true story of a British court allowing a matter involving spirits to be tried. Ghost, A Vashu Bhagnani production, is directed by Vikram Bhatt will release in cinemas on October 18, 2019.

