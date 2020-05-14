Ghoul, Breathe, Asur, Special Ops, Sacred Games: Thrilling Indian shows you can binge on!

Indian entertainment has been growing in its brilliance and diversity. If you look back a few years, one would find it difficult to name a single show that left us high with its storyline. Content junkies will agree to this. Now, times have changed drastically, and we're so glad!

OTT platforms are booming with some great Indian content. Today, let's take a look at some Indian thriller series, where even Bollywood celebrities have tried their hand at getting with the times!

Ghoul:

Initially, to have been released as a film, the makers then decided to make this one into a mini-series, and it will send chills down your spine. Starring Radhika Apte, Ghoul shares the story of a shapeshifting ghost, who enters a criminal's body and wants to leave the prison. This three-episode mini-series will end faster than you expect or want it to. Catch the show on Netflix.

Breathe:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breathe (@breatheamazon) onMar 9, 2018 at 10:01pm PST

Starring Amit Sadh, Breathe is the story of a father's revenge, played by none other than R Madhavan, who wants an organ donor for his son. Amit Sadh plays an unconventional Crime Branch officer who is trying to solve the seemingly unconnected deaths of organ donors. It's gripping and engaging. Season 2 will see Abhishek Bachchan in a pivotal role. Catch the show on Amazon Prime Video.

Asur:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect) onMay 8, 2020 at 2:13am PDT

Mythology lovers, this one is for you! Asur, starring Arshad Warsi, is set in Varanasi. The show tells the tale of a serial killer whose brutal killings lead forensic expert Arshad Warsi in a cat and mouse chase. The show was released in March 2020. Catch the show on Voot.

Special Ops:

Inspired by several espionage missions undertaken by India in the last two decades, Special Ops is a story of a manhunt, directed by Neeraj Pandey. Starring Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker and Saiyami Kher, among others, Special Ops tries to catch a mastermind behind terrorist attacks, and the entire chase is worth the watch! Catch the show on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sacred Games:

Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde came back in action on August 15, 2019, as the clock struck 12. The journey of Sacred Games Season 2 began with the Day 13 countdown. With impeccable cinematography and storytelling techniques, Sacred Games Season 2 will make your extended weekend more interesting. Catch the show on Netflix.

Special Mentions: Amazon Prime Video is all set to woo you with a new story, and an entirely new world with Paatal Lok. Backed by Anushka Sharma, Paatal Lok is a crime thriller, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Mukherjee. Paatal Lok will hit the web on March 15, 2020.

So, all set for some thrilling shows?

