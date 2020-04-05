Gift of the gab! Shah Rukh Khan's reply to Arvind Kejriwal is winning the internet

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri have offered their four-storied personal office space to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be utilised as quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly. This comes at a time when the nation along with the rest of the world is battling the deadly COVID 19 pandemic.

Thanking the Bollywood superstar and his wife for their act of generosity, BMC shared on social media: "#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture! #AnythingForMumbai #NaToCorona."

In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020

The superstar's decision to donate his office comes just a couple of days after he made huge contributions to the government to aid the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal applauded Shah Rukh Khan for his contribution to fighting the pandemic, the superstar yesterday replied, "Sir, you are a Dilliwala, you don't need to say thank you, just command (sic)." King Khan's wordplay left netizens impressed.

à¤¸à¤° à¤Âà¤ª à¤¤à¥Â à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥Âà¤²à¥Âà¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥Â à¤¹à¥Â, thank you à¤®à¤¤ à¤Âà¤°à¥Â, à¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤® à¤Âà¤°à¥Âà¥¤ à¤Â à¤ªà¤¨à¥Â à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥Âà¤²à¥Âà¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥Â à¤­à¤¾à¤Âà¤¯à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤° à¤¬à¤¹à¤¨à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤²à¤¿à¤Â à¤¹à¤® à¤²à¤Âà¥Â à¤°à¤¹à¥Âà¤Âà¤Âà¥Âà¥¤ à¤Âà¤¶à¥Âà¤µà¤° à¤¨à¥Â à¤Âà¤¾à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¤à¥Â à¤Âà¤²à¥Âà¤¦ à¤¹à¥Â à¤Âà¤¸ crisis à¤¸à¥Â à¤¹à¤® à¤Âà¥Âà¤¤ à¤Âà¤° à¤¨à¤¿à¤Âà¤²à¥Âà¤Âà¤Âà¥Âà¥¤ More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir. https://t.co/PoL7mLtlKa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020

SRK, through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has committed to contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. Through his film production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, he will give to the Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund. The superstar has also pledged Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers and workers in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too has expressed gratitude to Khan for his contribution towards the state at a time when the nation is battling the COVID 19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister tweeted on Saturday: "Thank you @iamsrk, your contribution will help assist a lot of distressed people during these challenging times. Such humane benefaction will keep inspiring millions in this country who look up to you as their role model with respect and reverence."

à¦¦à¦¿à¦¦à¦¿, à¦Âà¦ªà¦¨à¦¾à¦° à¦¨à¦¿à¦Âà¦¸à§Âà¦¬à¦¾à¦°à§Âà¦¥ à¦®à¦¾à¦¨à¦¬à¦¿à¦Â à¦Âà¦¾à¦Âà§Â, à¦Âà¦Âà¦Âà¦¿ à¦­à¦¾à¦Â à¦¹à¦¯à¦¼à§Â à¦¹à¦¾à¦¤ à¦¬à¦¾à¦¡à¦¼à¦¾à¦¨à§Â à¦Âà¦®à¦¾à¦° à¦Âà¦°à§Âà¦¤à¦¬à§Âà¦¯à¥¤



Aami Kolkata, we believe...

“I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.”

- Rabindranath Tagore https://t.co/CqVtaS8o0D — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 4, 2020

SRK's Meer Foundation along with the foundation Ek Saath will provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. Meer Foundation is also collaborating with Roti Foundation to provide meals to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers.

