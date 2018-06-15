Gigantic whale carcass washes ashore in Uran

The other option would be to cut and remove the flesh and retain the skeleton," he said. Vasudevan added that a team from the Mangroves Cell has been dispatched to the site and will take a final call on what to do

The whale carcass that washed ashore in Uran yesterday

A huge carcass, suspected to be of a Blue Whale, washed ashore in Kegaon village in Navi Mumbai's Uran yesterday. The 13.10-metre decomposed carcass was discovered by locals, after which authorities were alerted. According to the deputy conservator of forests (Mangroves Cell), the whale measured 8.30 metres from tail to fin.

N Vasudevan, additional principal chief conservator of forests, told mid-day that there could be several reasons why the whale was washed ashore and it would be difficult to point to one.

"It must have died before reaching the shore. There is no major injury on the body. The place is rocky and machines can't go there, so it's problematic to dispose it. We are trying to use boats to drag it to another location. The other option would be to cut and remove the flesh and retain the skeleton," he said. Vasudevan added that a team from the Mangroves Cell has been dispatched to the site and will take a final call on what to do.

13.10m

Length of the carcass

Also Read: 42-Feet Long Bryde's Whale's Carcass Washes Ashore At Talashil Beach

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates