Gigi Hadid: I couldn't lift my arm

American supermodel Gigi Hadid has revealed she injured her arm while training with tennis star Serena Williams for a virtual charity tennis tournament. The Stay at Home Slam is set to be streamed on Facebook Gaming and on the tennis Facebook page of IMG on Sunday. While taking tips from Serena ahead of the online celebrity match, Gigi, who is expecting her first child with singer boyfriend Zayn Malik, said she pulled her entire arm the first time she practised on swing mode.

During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, Gigi said: "I've been practising a lot because if anyone's more competitive than me, it's Serena. We're playing controller version, but the first night I played, I practised on swing mode and fully pulled my entire arm. The next day, I couldn't lift my arm. I couldn't do anything."

