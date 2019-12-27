Giles Shield: Yet another three-figure score by Ayush

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Two successive double centuries, one 90-plus knock and another unbeaten three-figure score makes Ayush Mhatre the toast of the inter-school Giles Shield cricket.

The VN Sule Guruji Vidyalaya (Dadar) batsman has amassed an incredible 605 runs in his last four under-14 Giles Shield games. On Thursday against Lakshadham HS, the Class VII student scored 105 out of his team's total of 128 before the Dadar outfit triumphed by 10 wickets in the fourth-round game at Shivaji Park.

Ayush needed only 73 balls for his 105 which was laced with 22 fours. His opening partner, Ayush Patil scored a patient 50-ball 16 not out. Earlier, Lakshadham struggled to cope with pacer Ishan Ghadigaonkar (6-46) and left-arm spinner Dharsh Murkute (3-34).

Ishan Sethi was an exception and contributed 49 as his side were dismissed for 126 in 33 overs. In another game at Shivaji Park, Krish Kanawade (83 not out) and Pranay Kapadia (69 not out) guided Swami Vivekanand International School (Borivli) to a 10-wicket victory over CNM School (Vile Parle). Rudra Tank (5 for 37) was the bowling hero for Swami Vivekanand while Hridya Mehta (79) was the top-scorer for the losing team.

