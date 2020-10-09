Ginny Weds Sunny Movie Review - Knot; oh so not

Ginny Weds Sunny

On: Netflix

Director: Puneet Khanna

Cast: Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey

This is that typical Dilli-NCR kinda Bollywood picture, set in the gaudy sets for K'role Bagh, Til'k Nagar sorta Punjabi neighbourhoods—among uncles and aunties, gabru boys and hard-to-get girls, with loud pom-pom honking for a background score; and Haldiram, Maanyawar for product placement.

They serve only one real purpose, if you may—ideally deliver a half-decent remixed track or two, with rapper Badshah (for bonus), that can become the ear-worm for the next desi wedding/sangeet you're at—before another similar soundtrack comes along.

Which only makes sense, since the characters in the film itself are singularly obsessed with getting married. There is a clear demand and supply issue here—too many boys fighting over the only worthy girl, who can live off the desi arrogance of being the chosen one.

Check out the trailer of Ginny Weds Sunny here:

What's new then? What can possibly be? Besides that the colony aunty, a professional matchmaker herself, picks up the local boy Sunny, to strategically stalk her own daughter Ginny—all around the city, in the metro, inside the auto, into the mithai shop, etc. Gently bump into her girl, when she least expects it.

Exactly what variety of an abject loser would agree to do such a thing? Someone with zero self-respect, to start with. And so you feel intrinsically sorry for this hero. But behind his deep emotion is, in fact, a grander motivation: He wants to get married. Guessing everybody in the world this film belongs to does. But he wants to get married, real fast. Because only then will his parents allow him to open up a restaurant. What?

This is the point of the picture, and the point at which lay folk, even if as unemployed as all the characters on screen, would instantly switch it off, and move on to better things. Which, if you do, you'll miss why the mother wants her own daughter to be followed around by the well-behaved neighbourhood lukkha.

For explanation, she defines what love is. No, seriously: "What is love? A habit. You get her habituated to you, and you make a habit out of her. Love will automatically follow!" Screw subtext, where will you get such text?

And to think, you only clicked on this for some LOL, 'launda' humour—the sorts of Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety, Pyar Ka Panchnama, etc. There's 50-50 chance of it clicking. The inherently sincere plus prolific Vikrant Massey, placing himself totally out of his comfort zone, plays Karik Aaryan—the eponymous Sunny, if you may. Yami Gautam is young Ginny. You know they'll both be better than the scope of the Punjabi script and soundtrack, anyway. And they are.

In an ideal world, this project/picture, for a theatrical release, would've wished for some footfalls in the Delhi-UP territory. What's it doing on Netflix? Because Netflix, you forget, is also a multi-genre, home multiplex/theatre. And that's somewhat a relief. At least didn't have to travel all the way to a real theatre to induce sleep. Did that happily in my own bed instead.

