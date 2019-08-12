Giorgia Andriani gears up for digital Tamil debut

web-series

Arbaaz Khan's steady date Giorgia Andriani bags Tamil web series

Giorgia Andriani

If Arbaaz Khan is busy with his South commitment Sridevi Bungalow, his rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani is set to make her acting debut with the Tamil web series, Karoline Kamakshi. "I sent a short video [enacting a Hindi scene] to the production house, but since they aren’t well-versed with the language, I re-enacted the scene in English. The team then sent me a one-page sequence in Tamil, as part of my audition. I learned the dialogues and the makers loved it," recounts Andriani.



Arbaaz Khan

The action comedy sees her play Karoline, a French undercover agent, who is forced to take up an assignment during her vacation in Puducherry. "I have shot for several action sequences, including hand-to-hand combat." She credits beau Khan for being supportive of her career move. "I have never used his influence to bag work. I won’t deny that knowing him helps me get a contact, but in the end, I have to prove myself."

