Giorgia Andriani sizzles in her most recent photoshoot!

Giorgia Andriani

Italian beauty Giorgia Andriani is a pool of talent and good looks. Not only is Giorgia a fabulous dancer and actor, she is also a real diva. Her fashion sense is admirable and this can be said from the outfits of her most recent photoshoot.

In her photoshoot, Giorgia can be seen donning several different outfits. This gorgeous beauty owns every look she wears, perfectly - be it casual, Indian or western! The one that stood out was a pretty and ruffled pink top with a big netted bow which made her look elegant and chic! She matched that with a plain pink skirt that wrapped around her perfectly and delicately, flaunting her beautiful body. She left her hair open and wore a pink lipstick with a natural make up. Check it out:

Giorgia opted for minimalistic accessories that enhanced her natural beauty immensely. In another of her looks, Giorgia is seen wearing a gold and navy blue saree along with an embroidered blouse. She matched it with pretty "Jhumkas" and a beautiful ring. The color combination and the overall ethnic feel made Giorgia look like an epitome of grace and beauty.

While Giorgia Andriani seems all ready to set B-town on fire, this beautiful actress has worked in several commercials and endorsements. She has also done a number of modeling projects for international brands. Now there is a rumor that she might debut in a big budget film.

Recently, Girogia shared a video on her social media account where she is seen practising Kathak on the song, Mohe Rang Do Laal from the film Bajirao Mastani. Giorgia disclosed that this video is her very first Kathak choreography, and is sharing it with her fans.

Speaking about her personal life, Giorgia is currently in a relationship with actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. Arbaaz said in an interview, "If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Giorgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at his time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together."

Khan married model and actress Malaika Arora in 1998. Arbaaz and Malaika got divorced in 2016. They were one of the most loved and strongest couples in Bollywood, and their divorce came as a shock to their fans.

