Giorgia Andriani: I am not acting nor performing in Dabangg 3

bollywood

Arbaaz Khan's alleged girlfriend Giorgia Andriani will not be shaking a leg or acting in Dabangg 3

Giorgia Andriani and Shera (Picture courtesy/Giorgia Andriani's official Instagram account)

Many expected Giorgia Andriani to make her acting debut with her beau and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan's upcoming film "Dabangg 3", but she says she is neither acting in it nor performing on any special song.

Asked if she will be shaking a leg in the film or acting in "Dabangg 3", Giorgia told IANS: "It's all speculation, as much as I love the brand and admire the creativity of Arbaaz and Salman (Khan), I'm not acting nor performing in 'Dabangg 3'...who knows in the future."

"In the meantime, I'm loving every bit of its making and looking forward to the release of 'Dabangg 3' in December," she added.

Instead of the Bollywood biggie, the Italian beauty chose Tamil web series "Karoline Kamakshi" to launch herself. "I chose this series because I am representing a very interesting character -- Karoline, who has contrasting aspects that are challenging to portray and that I found very motivating," said Giorgia.

On how she overcame the language barrier, she shared that she took direction from others and "a lot of interest and time on script and rehearsals". She already has another project in hand and although she is yet to arrive as an actress, but has already made waves in the fashion world.

"When I was a child, I used to sketch dresses on my notebook and I used to tell my mum that it would bring an end to Giorgio Armani (Italian fashion designer) once Giorgia Andriani came into play," she quipped.

"Anyway, as of now I only am planning to design my own clothes. No other plans in fashion."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates