Giriraj Singh on Lalu Prasad Yadav's conviction: As you sow so shall you reap

Lalu Prasad Yadav

Hours after former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad sentenced to seven years in prison in the Dumka treasury case, Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a jibe at him and said 'as you sow so shall you reap.'

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo was earlier today sentenced to seven years imprisonment under IPC sections and seven years under sections related to PC Act in the fourth fodder scam case.

Speaking to media, Singh said, 'The law takes its own course. No comment on this. Neither this is any judgment by any party. As you sow so shall you reap.'

Lalu was held guilty in the Dumka treasury case by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, here, earlier on March 19.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu was the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

Lalu Prasad is already serving a jail term of 13.5 years in three fodder cases and has been lodged in the Birsa Munda jail here.

