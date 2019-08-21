Girl discovers forgotten snake at Newark security checkpoint

international

The girl alerted a TSA officer and a grey checkpoint bin was placed over the snake that officials said was harmless.

The snake that was spotted by Transportation Security Administration officials

Newark: The Transportation Security Administration officials said that a young discovered something slithery at a New Jersey airport security checkpoint and it turned out to be a 15-inch-long snake. The Newark Liberty International Airport said in a release that it appears the thin, black snake with a yellow ring around its neck was forgotten by a traveller on Monday night.

Someone left this snake at a @TSA checkpoint at @EWRairport last night. TSA has a good lost and found program to reunite travelers with items they've left at checkpoints, but if that was your snake, don't bother calling to retrieve it. pic.twitter.com/qpvxRbRRZf — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) August 20, 2019

The officials closed the security lane temporarily and Port Authority police took the snake away. In a release, the New Jersey Federal Security Director Tom Carter said that Newark has a robust lost and found the system and clearly states that the owner of the snake should not call them or expect to be reunited with the reptile. It's not clear where the snake was taken.

In June 2019, a video went viral that showed a snake taking refuge in a toilet bowl. A Bengaluru man was stunned to find a massive cobra curled up inside the toilet bowl at his residence when he woke up from his sleep. The man who is a resident of JP Nagar 7th Phase identified as found the five-foot-long reptile inside the toilet on June 9.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from AP

