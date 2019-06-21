Watch video: Man wakes up to find cobra curled up inside toilet

national

A Bengaluru resident found a massive cobra curled up inside the toilet bowl at his residence when he woke up from his sleep. A video of the incident has now gone viral where the snake is being rescued

A screengrab of the video

Cold-blooded animals straying into human habitats and greeting people at unusual places is a rare phenomenon. Over the years, there have been various instances when snakes have strayed into the life of people from nearby forests, either in search of prey or looking for a stay or two.

Recently, a viral video of a snake taking refuge in a toilet bowl has taken the internet by storm. A Bengaluru man was stunned to find a massive cobra curled up inside the toilet bowl at his residence when he woke up from his sleep. The man, identified as Pramod Kumar, who is a resident of JP Nagar 7th Phase, found the five-foot-long reptile inside the toilet on June 9. Now, the video of the reptile being rescued from the toilet has gone viral on social media.

Soon after realising the situation, Pramod immediately informed a wildlife volunteer team and a volunteer rushed to his residence to rescue the reptile. In the video that has gone viral, the employee of the wildlife NGO is seen making a brave attempt to pull the snake out of the toilet bowl.

At first, the man is seen using his hand but failed to rescue the snake. Post which he used a tool and rescued the cobra and put it inside a bag in order to release it in its natural habitat. Netizens are freaking out to another level as the video has amassed almost 1500 shares and more than 1 million views. Thus, generating a lot of discussion on the comments section of the post.

One user took to the post and wrote, "I swear to you I would never use the bathroom again lol," while another user said, "Snake's pool party."

