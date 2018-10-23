Girl student's kin thrash teacher for alleged abuse in Tiruvannamalai

national

The incident at the government school near Chengam in the district was caught on camera and telecast by TV channels

A class X maths teacher was beaten up black and blue in front of students at a school on Monday by angry relatives of a girl student alleging that he had misbehaved and sexually harassed her, police said."

The teacher suffered bleeding head injuries and had been hospitalised, police said. The relatives of the girl student barged into the classroom and started assaulting the teacher with canes and chairs even as the shocked students shouted for help. Other teachers rushed and rescued him even as the mob left the place.

They claimed that the girl had been affected mentally after the alleged abuse by the teacher. Officials of the school education department have begun an inquiry into the charges, police added.

