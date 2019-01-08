Girliyapa's Girls Hostel cast: A chance to reach a different kind of audience

television

Girliyapa's Girls Hostel actors Srishti Shrivastava, Parul Gulati, Ahsaas Channa and Simran Natekar on what makes them rock, their chemistry and future line up

It's a common notion that when a group of girls work together, out come the claws. Dispelling this myth are Srishti Shrivastava, Parul Gulati, Ahsaas Channa and Simran Natekar, who feature in Girliyapa's Girls Hostel. The four, who have been part of films, television and web shows, express their fondness for each other to the point that it can, at times, give you diabetes.

But they don't shy away from calling each other out on their bullshipt either. In an exclusive chat with mid-day, the girls talk about the show that's going viral, pressures of being web stars, their upcoming projects and more...

Srishti and Ahsaas have been part of TVF and Girliyapa. How did you come on board?

Parul: I got a call from the casting company. I met the director [ Chaitanya Kumbhakonum] and came up with a few ideas about the character. I think, they liked that I had so much to contribute.

Simran: My character Mili has a resemblance to Kareena Kapoor Khan from Jab We Met [ 2007], who loves to talk.

With the first few episodes of Girls Hostel, you all have already become web stars. How does that feel?

Ahsaas: It's encouraging, but social media can also be intimidating. People expect a lot from you. If you slip even once, trolls are waiting to pounce. But you love the love.

Srishti: When I started off, I wanted to do films and kept ignoring the offers I was getting in the web space. When I sat back and thought about it, I felt I shouldn't wait for a big movie to come my way, when I am already doing good work, talking about important issues, and playing leads. It's overwhelming and supportive when people come up to me and tell me that I am doing great work.

Does it take a toll to be on social media?

Parul: I am not someone who keeps a check on likes and shares. Yes, followers have increased since the Girls Hostel dropped online, but my life does not revolve around it.

From being child actors to now grabbing lead roles, was this always the plan?

Simran: [ Did a no smoking advertisement that still runs in theatres] When I was young, I didn't have a clear vision on what my career choice would be, but now, this is my passion.

Ahsaas: I was clear about acting. I have my mother to thank for that. She was the one who sent my videos for auditions. It was always her dream and now, it has become a big part of my life. I have done movies, television ads, weekly soaps [ Crime Patrol] and now, web shows.

How is it to work with Girliyapa in an all-women show?

Simran: It's like family. This being my first web show, I can't wait to shoot the next episode.

Parul: It's an interesting space and I always wanted to explore comedy. Being with these girls is great. It gives me instant youth connect, a chance to reach a different kind of audience. I've had a bitchy experience before, but in this space, everyone is secure. Issues stem from a place where people are insecure. On this set, it has never happened. Females are said to have inherent jealousy, which even I had, at one point in time, but not here.

What's next in the pipeline?

Ahsaas: I am doing another TVF show called Kota Factory and a few more sketches.

Parul: I am doing a show called Hey Prabhu for MX player, besides Netflix's Selection Day. I am also playing Akshay Oberoi's wife in Law And Honour. I also have an Israeli show's adaptation.

Simran: I am doing a Kannada film.

Srishti: I am doing a play in February called 1984. I also have Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy where I have a small part, which I am scared, may get cut.

