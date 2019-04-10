Girls' education can't become a casualty to toilets

opinion

The state government's Education Department has roped in civic bodies to ensure clean toilets for girls in these schools

Clean, functional toilets with basic amenities for girls in government and civic-run schools may soon be a reality. The state government's Education Department has roped in civic bodies to ensure clean toilets for girls in these schools.

Other than keeping toilets clean, every girls' toilet in school is expected to be equipped with lights, buckets and mugs, soaps, mirrors, hooks to hang bags, and dustbins. These are termed as basic facilities said a report in this paper, which also cited the established fact that girls drop out of school because of a lack of separate toilets or hygienic facilities.

Let us attest this at once. Girls' literacy cannot become a casualty because of a seemingly small problem that can easily have a solution. Looking at the larger picture, girls in smaller towns and even in pockets of the cities have to fight great odds to complete their education. Even with all the awareness, they are often told to drop out of school at a young age to look after their younger siblings, undertake household chores or simply contribute to the family income by working as domestic help.

While the same may or may not apply to boys in the family. We must also keep in mind that in certain income groups girls' education is still considered secondary, there is a feeling that if there is money then it is alright to send girls to school, if there are other pressing issues, they will need to drop out or stop the education. All this is changing but at a painfully slow rate.

So, we certainly do not need one more factor into the mix, the paucity of amenities which may make it easier to pull the girl out of school. Work on this double quick and ensure a hygienic healthy environment for all students.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates