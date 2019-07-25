Girls Reunion! Malaika Arora, Seema Khan, Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor party together

bollywood

After spending extended summer vacations, the 'gurls' of Bollywood are back in town. They caught up together at a popular cafe in Bandra.

Malaika Arora and the girl gang posing for the cameras at the cafe in Bandra. Picture Courtesy: Malaika and Karisma's Instagram account.

Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor are back in the Bay after their extended vacations in the Maldives, San Fransisco, and London respectively. Now that Bollywood's girl gang is back in the town, they all caught up on Wednesday late evening at a plush cafe in Bandra, Mumbai.

Accompanying Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were Amrita Arora Ladak, Seema Khan, Vahbiz Mehta, Delnaz Daruwala, Mishali Sanghani. The girls, who were often spotted in the bylanes of Bandra and Juhu were missing in action as they were on international trips. The get-together was a reunion sorts for them. Malaika and Karisma shared several pictures on their Instagram account.

Malaika Arora shared a few pictures and wrote: "Gurls r back in town ...... #palinights#itsfarewell"

The girls looked chic in their outfits for this event. Malaika wore a white sheer outfit and paired it with matching stilettos. Karisma and Amrita were twinning for this reunion in floral printed attires. The two took this as an opportunity to click a picture and even make a boomerang video with the caption: "It's called flower power" with a laughing emoticon. Karisma also added a caption to the photo, "Twinning with bae."

Take a look at the pictures here:



A still from the boomerang posted by Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram story with 'bae' Amrita Arora.

While Karisma Kapoor paired the floral shirt with black pants and white sneakers, Amrita Arora wore the floral dress with a pair of nude boots and accentuated the dress with a belt. Needless to say, their sartorial choices are always on point. Kareena Kapoor, who was missing from the party, reached the city on Thursday morning. The actress was in London for the shoot of her film, Angrezi Medium. Apart from this, she also took her son, Taimur Ali Khan to a farm in London, the pictures of which are trending on social media. Kareena has come to Mumbai for her work commitment. She is here to shoot for the dance reality show, Dance India Dance where she is the judge. In her absence, sister Karisma and buddy Malaika had filled in their friend's place.

