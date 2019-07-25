Malaika Arora 'accuses' sister Amrita Arora of copying her pose

bollywood

Malaika Arora shared a collage of hers and sister Amrita Arora's photo to validate that the latter has copied her pose while she was getting clicked by the paparazzi

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak snapped outside the gym. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak are total gym freaks! Even the stormy weather and spells of heavy showers can't stop them from visiting the gym. On Wednesday, Malaika and Amrita were snapped posing for the shutterbugs.

Malaika Arora sported a grey sports bra and grey shorts which she paired with a grey jacket, while Amrita Arora sports a black gym ensemble. Malaika is considered as one of the fittest celebrities in the B-town. No matter what she wears, be it couture or regular gym shorts, Malaika Arora works that outfit like it's no man's business.

Well, Malaika often goes through her pictures clicked by the shutterbugs and scrolls through them on Instagram. While doing so, she came across sister Amrita's picture where she was posing for the cameras. However, Malaika thinks that Amrita has copied her pose and shared a collage of their picture with the caption: "@amuarorafficial why u copying my pose??!!! (sic)"

Malaika Arora shared this collage on her Instagram story to state that Amrita copies her style of posing.

Talking about Malaika Arora, she recently travelled to Maldives with her friends and enjoyed it thoroughly. Her Instagram pictures were proof that she was living each and every moment that she breathed.

Malaika looks absolutely fit in all her pictures, courtesy, her regular vigorous workout sessions. She's frequently seen making her way to the gym and practising yoga. The actress keeps sharing pictures of her workout videos on her social media handle and motivates her followers to follow suit.

Other than this, she is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and the duo has come out in the open to accept their relationship. Although they have quashed wedding rumours, they are very much together.

