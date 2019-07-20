Malaika Arora lives life queen size; vacations in Maldives once again

bollywood

Malaika Arora is currently in Maldives with her troupe and her Instagram is filled with pictures from the trip.

Malaika Arora shared these pictures on her Instagram account.

Malaika Arora is back to the Maldives and she is a true example of how to live life queen size. The actress and her friends, Ekta Oberoi and a few others are currently vacationing at the picturesque island of Maldives. Malaika has shared some exotic pictures from the vacation on her Instagram account. Her first picture had a view from her beach resort. She captioned the picture as: "Back in paradise.. #maldives (sic)"

Her second picture was that of a private jet in which Malaika and her entourage travelled to the Maldives.

They were also seen chilling on a raft amidst the ocean with their air vehicle hooked onto it. Malaika Arora shared the picture and wrote: "Feels like we r marooned (sic)"

Celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha is also a part of this luxurious trip to the Maldives. Malaika's manager Ekta Oberoi is also on the trip and even she shared some pictures from this tour. Accompanying them is also a travel magazine's editor.

It was in the month of May that Malaika visited the Maldives with her friends and Arjun Kapoor, which was revealed later. After Malaika came back from the trip, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture from the same location.

Malaika Arora looks absolutely fit in all her pictures, and it's thanks to her regular vigorous workout sessions. She's frequently seen making her way to the gym and practising yoga. The actress keeps sharing pictures of her workout videos on her social media handle and motivates her followers to follow suit. Recently, Malaika Arora shared a video of her doing pilates, which improves flexibility and strengthens the core.

Other than this, she is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and the duo has come out in the open to accept their relationship. Although they have quashed wedding rumours, they are very much together.

