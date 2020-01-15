Gisele Bundchen: I pay a lot of attention to my husband Tom

Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen has said she pays a lot of attention to her NFL star husband Tom Brady and that's been the secret to their successful marriage.

Gisele, 39, is married to Tom, 42, for the past 10 years. "I've been with my husband for more than 12 years now and, as you know, men are very...They want a lot of attention. They're like, they demand...They need a lot of attention, like children do, like your family, your friends," Gisele told the Observer magazine, when asked what she thinks is key to their successful relationship.

"The important part is to have fully present moments with everybody. I think that leads to fulfilment, because they don't have half of you, they have all of you in that moment and then they get recharged. I'm fully here and I'm having this experience and having an exchange," she added.

