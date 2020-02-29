Search

Gisele hates being called a stepmother

Updated: Feb 29, 2020, 13:24 IST | A correspondent |

Gisele also said there is no secret to managing time with her children. "I think we just try our best to be present with the kids when we are with them. It's not so much (about) the amount of time. It's the quality of time." she explained.

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bundchen

NFL star Tom Brady's model wife Gisele Bundchen has spoken about mothering her husband's kid from his previous relationship and admitted she doesn't like the term stepmother. Gisele, 39, is co-parenting Brady's kid—John Edward Thomas, 12—from ex-wife and actress Bridget Moynahan.

"I don't like the word stepmom. I like the word bonus mom because I feel like it's a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra wonderful little angel in my life," Gisele said during a chat with her fans on Instagram. Gisele, who is married to the New England Patriots quarterback since 2009, has two kids—son Benjamin Rein, 10, and daughter Vivian Lake, seven.

Gisele also said there is no secret to managing time with her children. "I think we just try our best to be present with the kids when we are with them. It's not so much [about] the amount of time. It's the quality of time." she explained.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK