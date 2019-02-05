Giselle Bundchen's hubby Tom Brady: Can't wait to meet my family

other-sports

Tom Brady, 41, and Giselle Bundchen, 38, got married in 2009 and have two kids - Benjamin, nine, and Vivian, six

New England Patriots's Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bundchen and hugs daughter Vivian after the Super Bowl LIII win over Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday. Pic/AFP

After he wrote his name into the record books by winning the Super Bowl for a sixth time, National Football League superstar Tom Brady expressed his wish to spend quality time with his family, supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen and kids.

On Sunday, the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. "I can't wait to just spend some time with my family, my kids and my wife [Gisele]. I couldn't do it without their support. It's just been a great year. I'm so happy for my teammates. It's a dream come true for all of us," Brady, a four-time Super Bowl MVP recipient, said during the post-match interview.

Brady, 41, and Bundchen, 38, got married in 2009 and have two kids - Benjamin, nine, and Vivian, six. He is also the father of John, 11, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Brady became the first player ever to win six Super Bowls, 17 years after leading the Patriots to his first title way back in 2002. The total of 16 points scored in the game was the lowest ever in a Super Bowl, surpassing Miami's 14-7 win over Washington in 1973.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates