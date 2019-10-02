Give us water first, then come asking for votes: Dombivli society tells politicians

Residents of a Dombivli society have vowed to not vote for anyone in the upcoming elections until their water woes are sorted out. They have put up posters in the area telling residents to boycott the elections if their chronic water problems are not solved before that. Societies here go without water for days, sometimes even an entire week. Their water tanker bills far exceed their daily grocery bills, they have alleged.

The posters put up by the Desalepada residents state 'give us water or never come to this area to ask for votes'. Chandrashekhar Payde, a resident, said, "We have been facing a water crisis here for years and every single time these politicians and officials come to ask for votes, assure us that they will solve our water problems yet nothing happens after they win. All we need is water for our daily lives. Even two hours a day is enough, but we sometimes go without water for days on end."

Sucheta Khambe said, "My monthly expenses increase by R2,000 because of this water problem. Why can't the governent give us this tanker water free of cost because if we pay taxes, it is the government's duty to provide us with this basic facility. KDMC does not care about the residents and politicians always give us assurances but nothing changes. We will not vote for any candidates. There are more than 120 families living here and all pay water bills, yet water tanker expenditure is more than R50,000 a month."

Current MLA Subhash Bhoir said, "A new pipeline has already been sanctioned for this area. People are suffering from water scarcity due to increasing population. Work on installing the pipeline will begin soon."

