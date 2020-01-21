Giving birth to children like 'animals' is harmful for country, says Wasim Rizvi

Rizvi's comments came after Bhagwat had said that a policy should be made in place to deal with the problem of population in the country. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: Advocating RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's idea of implementing population control policy, Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi on Monday said giving birth to more children like "animals" is harmful to the country.

Rizvi's comments came after Bhagwat had said that a policy should be made in place to deal with the problem of population in the country.

"Some people believe that childbirth is a natural process and should not be interfered with. To give birth to more children like animals is harmful to society and country. It will be good for the country if a law is implemented for population control," Rizvi told ANI.

Bhagwat had asserted that population growth is an issue so a required policy should be drafted.

Referring to his earlier statement on the two-child norm, Bhagwat on Sunday said, "I had only said the population growth is a problem as well as a resource. So a required policy should be drafted. This policy will decide how many kids one should have. I did not make any rule as such because that is not my job."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates