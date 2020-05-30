Giving us the perfect summery vibe, Radhika Apte's latest photo shoot is a sheer delight

Winning hearts with her unconventional choice of projects, Radhika Apte has created an unparalleled space for herself with the portrayal of path-breaking characters. Even her fashion game is on point. Radhika recently shot with a leading magazine and these images will strike a chord with your sartorial choice and leave you impressed.

Radhika's recent shoot for a leading fashion magazine has been splendid. Shot entirely in and around her house in London, giving us an apt summery vibe Radhika's photos have been shot with utmost creativity. The props she used and the background she shot around along with the clothes she wore are just bang-on. She looks nothing less than a ray of sunshine in her yellow dress with her white converse shoes. Minimalistic makeup and neat tresses are what complete her look.

View this post on Instagram âÂÂï¸Â #cosmoindia @keirlaird #london #lockdown #rawimages A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) onMay 28, 2020 at 2:09am PDT

In another image, Radhika is seen in a deep purple dress with attractive buttons and brown ankle boots. Completing the look with dewy makeup against a raw solid backdrop, Radhika is giving relatable fashion goals. Scintillating smiles adds to her beauty while getting the perfect tan. Moving on, Radhika is also gracing a patterned knee-length skirt with a black scallion cut crop top goofing around the green lushes amidst the bright British sun. Her notorious smile and the loose tresses have our hearts.

Lastly for all the travel lovers, Radhika is giving us the much-needed travel vibes in a Panama. Seen in a caramel brick colour strap dress, she is the perfect girl next door. The highlight of the outfit is mirror earring, printed scarf and her ever charming smile.

As easy and effortless these photos look, this was a one-woman show with minute help from her friend. Just like her work, Radhika's voguish attire and her personality justify any type of outfit she carries be it ethnic or western. She is the perfect dream muse for every director and fashion designer.

On the work front, Radhika will be seen in Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news