Goa Board SSC Result 2019: GBSHSE Class 10th Results to be declared at gbshse.gov.in

GBSHSE Class 10th Results: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to declare the Goa Board SSC result 2019 on gbshse.gov.in or goa10.jagranjosh.com

GBSHSE Class 10th Results: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is set to declare the Goa Board SSC result 2019 on the official website of the board that is gbshse.gov.in. Since a large number of students will check their Goa Board SSC result 2019, the official portal may face some technical difficulties and which is why it will be easier to check your GBSHSE Class 10th Results on Jagran Josh. To view and download the GBSHSE Class 10 Result 2019, the students are required to follow the simple steps as instructed below.

Steps to Check Goa Board 10th Result 2019

Visit gbshse.gov.in or goa10.jagranjosh.com

or Enter the required details

Click on the Submit button to enter the information

View and download the GBSHSE Class 10 Result 2019

Students will be able to check their Goa SSC Result 2019 after they submit their roll number and other necessary details. The original mark sheets will be delivered to the students in their schools after 15 days of the declaration of GBSHSE Class 10 Result 2019. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) was established in the year 1975 through the Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975. The responsibilities of The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) includes advising the government on education policies, implementation of education policies in the affiliated schools and conducting evaluation through yearly examination at the secondary and higher secondary level.

