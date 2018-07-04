Search

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar backs PM Narendra Modi on job creation

Jul 04, 2018, 18:33 IST | IANS

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion on job creation, saying credit for jobs created by state governments and private sector should also be shared with the Central government

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar backs PM Narendra Modi on job creation
Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion on job creation, saying credit for jobs created by state governments and private sector should also be shared with the Central government.

"As Prime Minister recently said, if Karnataka produced 51 lakh (jobs) and West Bengal generated 69 lakh jobs, obviously these are state figures, people cannot dispute. That means all over India in last four years, the employment generated must be in crores," Parrikar said at a function held at the Secretariat, to mark the launch of a digitally enabled state employment exchange.

"State government also deserves credit for pushing a lot of employment but it is also important that the central government also gives potential opportunities through various initiatives including giving states their due share," the former Defence Minister said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

PM Narendra Modi: GDP dipped to 5.7% or below 8 times during UPA rule

Tags

manohar parrikarnational newsnarendra modi