Goa Governor to discuss ways to curb 'sex tourism'

Concerned over websites providing escort and sexual services using college students, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha has called a meeting of top officials in the state, including the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, to crack down on the menace of "sex tourism". A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said the meeting had been called following a complaint to the Governor made by an NGO Goa Women's Forum, which alleged that college girls were being used by escorts services for providing sexual services, thereby promoting sex tourism.

"The meeting has been called on Wednesday and will be attended by Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, along with members of the NGO," the spokesperson said. In her address to the state legislative assembly, as well as public speeches, Sinha has repeatedly expressed concern about sexual abuse of women and increased prostitution in the state.

