Goa Minister Nilesh Cabral hopes for miracle for Cancer-stricken Manohar Parrikar

Manohar Parrikar

Goa's Power Minister Nilesh Cabral on Sunday said he hoped for a miracle for Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been battling cancer for several months.

"We only hope that he recovers fast, a miracle happens and that he leads us in the future. That is all we ask (for)," Cabral told reporters here, soon after Parrikar returned from New Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

Parrikar arrived in Goa by a special flight and headed straight to his private residence, near Panaji, where a government-operated ambulance and a medical crew were kept on a stand-by.

Parrikar was admitted to the AIIMS on September 15. The former Defence Minister has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and Delhi for the last seven months.

