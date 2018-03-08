Goa ministers can sanction Rs 1 crore expenditure in CM Manohar Parrikar's absence

Goa ministers can sanction expenditure proposals up to Rs one crore in the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who has gone to the US for his medical treatment



While leaving for Mumbai for his treatment earlier this week, Parrikar had allowed ministers to sanction expenditure up to Rs 50 lakh during the current fiscal. "The proposals involving expenditure sanctions up to Rs one crore shall be disposed of by ministers of respective departments," as per the office memorandum of the Financial department. The memorandum mentions that the proposals shall be processed by Finance department.

