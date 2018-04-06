Goa's Colva beach selected for Centre's iconic tourism project

Union Tourism Secretary Rashmi Verma made the announcement here today and added that it was the only beach along the 12 sites selected

Colva beach in South Goa has been selected by the Union Tourism ministry to be developed under the ambitious India¿s Iconic Tourist Sites Project, a senior official said today. Union Tourism Secretary Rashmi Verma made the announcement here today and added that it was the only beach along the 12 sites selected.

"It will boost tourism and build the profile of the area and bring about community development," state tourism officials said. The project envisages employment generation, development of local culture, beautification, infrastructure and other public amenities, they added. Verma said that a detailed master plan would be put in place to develop Colva beach as an iconic tourist site.

