'God help Indian cricket', say Ganguly, Harbhajan on conflict of interest notice to Dravid

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly expressed his disappointment at the conflict of interest notice issued to Rahul Dravid by the BCCI ethics officer. Saurav Ganguly said 'God help Indian cricket' on the issue and he was backed by Harbhajan Singh

The BCCI ethics officer, Justice (Retd) DK Jain, issued the notice to Rahul Dravid on conflict of interest allegations made by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association member Sanjay Gupta.

"New fashion in indian cricket .....conflict of interest ....Best way to remain in news ...god help indian cricket ......Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer," Ganguly wrote on his twitter handle.

Supporting his former captain, Harbhajan tweeted, "Really ?? Don't know where it's heading to.. u can't get better person thn him for indian cricket. Sending notice to these legends is like insulting them.. cricket need their services for betterment.. yes god save Indian cricket."

Dravid has been given two weeks to reply on the allegations levelled against him.

According to Sanjay Gupta, Rahul Dravid is allegedly in a conflict of interest as he is the current National Cricket Academy (NCA) director and vice-president of India Cements Group, which owns Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Sanjay Gupta had earlier filed similar conflict of interest complaints against former cricketers VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar for their roles as Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members and mentors of IPL franchises Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians respectively.

Tendulkar and Laxman made lengthy depositions before Jain on their case and denied having any conflict while offering to step down from CAC if proved otherwise.

Ganguly has also been at the receiving end of the conflict of interest notices for being the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president as well as the mentor for IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

Ganguly, too, said there is no conflict of interest in his roles as alleged by three cricket fans.

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly had expressed his desire to coach the Indian cricket team in the future. Ganguly said he's definitely interested in the India coach's job but not at the moment as his plate is full.

"Definitely, I'm interested but not at this point of time. Let one more phase go then I will throw my name into the fray," Ganguly said.

Ganguly is currently the Cricket Association of Bengal president, besides being associated with IPL franchise Delhi Capitals as the team Advisor. "Currently, I'm associated with too many things — IPL, CAB, TV commentary. Let me complete this. But I will definitely put my hat at some stage. Provided I get selected. But definitely I'm interested. Not now but in the future," Ganguly said.

With inputs from PTI

