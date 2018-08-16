God's own country 'Kerala' goes under water; 47 dead

national

After water gushes into Kochi International airport, authorities announce suspension of operations till Saturday

Fire and rescue personnel evacuate local residents in an inflatable boat from a flooded area at Muppathadam near Eloor in KochiÃ¢Â€Â™s Ernakulam district on Wednesday.

Rain fury on Wednesday continued unabated in Kerala, where 47 people have died so far, with the Kochi international airport announced shut till Saturday after water gushed inside the airport area and train services remained suspended in many parts of the state.

A red alert has been sounded in 12 of the 14 districts. Operations at the Kochi airport have been suspended till August 18 and flights are being diverted to various airports. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have announced suspension of their operations to Kochi.



Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area near Kochi. Pics/PTI/AFP

"All flights to/from Kochi, stand cancelled till Aug 16, 2018, due to runway unavailability owing to flood situation. For cancellations/rescheduling, please visit bit.ly/2ndGnZ8. We hope everything gets normal soon," IndiGo said in a tweet. Air India tweeted, "In view of suspension of operations at @KochiAirport, penalties on no-show, date/flight change or cancellations on all confirmed tickets to and from Cochin are waived off. Pax may contact #airindia call centre or #airindia website."



Kochi's International airport apron is seen flooded

A landslide between Kuzhithurai and Eraniel stations has delayed four trains – Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express, Kanyakumari-Mumbai CSMT Express, Dibugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express and Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Humsafar Express, railway sources said.

A few passenger trains have been partially hit and rail traffic on Kollam-Punalur Sengottai section has been suspended due to adverse weather conditions. On Thiruvananhtapuram-Thrissur section, trains will be delayed due to speed restrictions due to rise in water levels in rivers and lakes. The engineering department is continuously monitoring the safety of bridges, railways said.

CM declares high alert in five K'taka districts

With heavy rains expected in many parts of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy on Wednesday directed collectors of various districts to be on their toes to combat any untoward situation. Out of 30 Districs, five have beeen kept on high alert.

UP rains kill four people

Four people were killed and nearly 196 houses damaged in rain-related incidents in the state over the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday. A statement issued by the office of the UP relief commissioner said the deaths took place in Kannauj, Unnao, Etawah and Pilibhit districts on Tuesday. Apart from this, two people were injured in Lucknow, while as many as 196 houses sustained damages across the state, it said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever