Gold: Akshay Kumar's sports drama to release in China on this date

Updated: Dec 04, 2019, 15:26 IST | IANS | Mumbai

After conquering the Indian box-office, Akshay Kumar's Gold to now release in China

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Akshay Kumar
Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Akshay Kumar

Superstar Akshay Kumar-starrer sports drama Gold is slated to release in China on December 13.

Announcing the news, Akshay on Wednesday (December 4), took to Twitter and wrote: "'GOLD' releasing in China on 13th December 2019!"

Take a look at his tweet:

Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold released last year on August 15. The film traces the golden era of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager who dreamt of playing for an independent nation.

The film also stars Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, and Sunny Kaushal. Also, Gold was released in Saudi Arabia last year and according to Akshay Kumar, it's the first Hindi film to release there.

"The story of India's first Gold medal victory for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Happy to share, 'Gold' is the first-ever Bollywood movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia," Akshay had tweeted.

