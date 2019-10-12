Gold Awards 2019 Winners List: Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan, Mohsin Khan win big
Hina Khan and Arjun Bijlani won big at the 12th Gold Awards 2019.
The stars from the telly world dazzled on the red carpet of the 12th Gold Awards in Goregaon's FilmCity, Mumbai. Bigwigs like Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Arjun Bijlani, Ritvik Dhanjani, Erica Fernandes and many others attended the event. The awards night was hosted by the Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta with Barkha Sengupta and Paritosh Tripathi (popularly known as TRP Maama), who hosted Super Dancer with Rithvik Dhanjani.
The actors kept their best foot forward for the 12th Gold Awards. The ones who sizzled at the red carpet were Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Surbhi Chandna, Barkha Sengupta and Rubina Dilaik. They made heads turn and added high glamour to the event. While this was about fashion, let's take a look at the actors who won big at this award function.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Best Couple: Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh
Best Actor Male (Popular): Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar
Best Actress Female (Popular): Shraddha Arya and Shivangi Joshi
Best Actor In A Negative Role Critics (Male): Sanjay Gagnani
Best Actress In A Negative Role Critics (Female): Helly Shah
Best Actor In A Negative Role Popular (Male): Karan Singh Grover
Best Actor In A Negative Role Popular (Female): Hina Khan
Best Actor Male (Critics): Pearl V Puri
Best Actor Female (Critics): Erica Fernandes
Best Supporting Actor In A Supporting Role Male (Critics): Karan Khanna
Best Actor In A Supporting Role Female (Critics): Mugdha Chaphekr
Best Supporting Actor Male Popular: Ritvik Arora
Gold Debut Award In A Lead Role (Male): Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar
Best TV Show Fiction: Kundali Bhagya & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Best TV Show Comedy: The Kapil Sharma Show
Best Stylish Male: Zain Imam
Most Stylish Diva: Surbhi Chandna & Erica Fernandes
Most Fit Actor (Female): Hina Khan
Most Fit Actor (Male): Karan Wahi
TV Personality Of The Year: Hina Khan
Best Anchor: Arjun Bijlani
Best Child Actor: Aakriti Sharma
Best Hair Male: Arjun Bijlani
Best Hair Female: Krishna Mukherjee
Rising Star From TV To Film: Mrunal Thakur and Avika Gor
Best Debutante Female: Reem Shaikh
Milestone Longest Running Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
What do you think about the list of winners?
