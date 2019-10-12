Gold Awards 2019 Winners List: Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan, Mohsin Khan win big

The stars from the telly world dazzled on the red carpet of the 12th Gold Awards in Goregaon's FilmCity, Mumbai. Bigwigs like Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Arjun Bijlani, Ritvik Dhanjani, Erica Fernandes and many others attended the event. The awards night was hosted by the Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta with Barkha Sengupta and Paritosh Tripathi (popularly known as TRP Maama), who hosted Super Dancer with Rithvik Dhanjani.

The actors kept their best foot forward for the 12th Gold Awards. The ones who sizzled at the red carpet were Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Surbhi Chandna, Barkha Sengupta and Rubina Dilaik. They made heads turn and added high glamour to the event. While this was about fashion, let's take a look at the actors who won big at this award function.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Couple: Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh

Best Actor Male (Popular): Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar

Best Actress Female (Popular): Shraddha Arya and Shivangi Joshi

Best Actor In A Negative Role Critics (Male): Sanjay Gagnani

Best Actress In A Negative Role Critics (Female): Helly Shah

Best Actor In A Negative Role Popular (Male): Karan Singh Grover

Best Actor In A Negative Role Popular (Female): Hina Khan

Best Actor Male (Critics): Pearl V Puri

Best Actor Female (Critics): Erica Fernandes

Best Supporting Actor In A Supporting Role Male (Critics): Karan Khanna

Best Actor In A Supporting Role Female (Critics): Mugdha Chaphekr

Best Supporting Actor Male Popular: Ritvik Arora

Gold Debut Award In A Lead Role (Male): Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar

Best TV Show Fiction: Kundali Bhagya & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Best TV Show Comedy: The Kapil Sharma Show

Best Stylish Male: Zain Imam

Most Stylish Diva: Surbhi Chandna & Erica Fernandes

Most Fit Actor (Female): Hina Khan

Most Fit Actor (Male): Karan Wahi

TV Personality Of The Year: Hina Khan

Best Anchor: Arjun Bijlani

Best Child Actor: Aakriti Sharma

Best Hair Male: Arjun Bijlani

Best Hair Female: Krishna Mukherjee

Rising Star From TV To Film: Mrunal Thakur and Avika Gor

Best Debutante Female: Reem Shaikh

Milestone Longest Running Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

What do you think about the list of winners?

