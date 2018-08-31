Gold becomes first Bollywood film to release in Saudi Arabia

bollywood

Akshay Kumar in a still from Gold

Akshay Kumar starrer "Gold" will be the first Hindi film which will be releasing in Saudi Arabia, the National Award-winning actor says.

An "excited" Akshay tweeted on Thursday night: "The story of India's first Gold medal victory for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Happy to share, 'Gold' is the first ever Bollywood movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, in cinemas from today!"

Gold showcases the dream of Tapan Das played by Akshay Kumar, who wishes to win India’s first gold medal in hockey as an independent nation.

He coaches the team for the 1948 Olympics in London, inspiring the athletes to make a mark against the British on their own turf. Subsequently, India won the gold medal on August 12, 1948.

The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era. Gold not only marks the first ever association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar but also is the debut of television sensation Mouni Roy.

The film has been helmed by Reema Kagti and starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold provided a power-packed performance by the ensemble actors. The film released on August 15.

