Gold shares a glimpse of the team that dreamed to unite the nation

Gold is a first time association between Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar. The film is written and directed by Reema Kagti and marks the Bollywood debut of actress Mouni Roy opposite Akshay Kumar

Gold poster

Gold starring Akshay Kumar is a real-life story based on the journey of a hockey player who won independent India first Gold medal, the film traces the dream of a man to win India's first Gold. The film revealed the second poster today depicting the journey of a team who dreamt of winning the gold for the country. The journey that started in 1936, took 12 years to conquer.

Akshay Kumar took to twitter sharing the poster captioning, "The dream that united our nation. The dream that began in 1936, The dream that took 12 years to become a reality. Get ready to witness... #GoldTrailer releasing on the 25th of June".

The upcoming sports drama releases this Independence Day marking 70 years of Free India's first Gold medal at the 1948 Olympics. India won its first Gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on the 12th of August 1948. Celebrating this historic occasion, the makers are all set to release the film on the 15th of August this year.

The teaser showcases the struggle for India’s first Gold as a free nation. While we had won several medals under the British Raj, the story of this Gold medal was special. The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era.

Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti and is all set to release on the 15th August 2018.

