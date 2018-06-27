Gold trailer receives appreciation from all quarters, Farhan Akhtar thanks everyone!

Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold promises power packed performances by an ensemble cast. The film is slated for release on 15 August

Gold poster

The trailer of Excel Entertainment's upcoming sports drama Gold has been creating waves ever since its release. Welcomed by the audience with an exceptional response, the trailer has been the top trending video on YouTube.

Filling everyone with immense pride for the nation, the trailer showcases the dream of Tapan Das played by Akshay Kumar to win Gold for free India for the first time. Uniting the nation with one dream, the trailer captures the patriotic sense of the film, hailing it to be the perfect Independence day release.

The trailer has been trending all over ever since the release. Even after over 30 hours of its release, the hard-hitting trailer has been trending on Twitter. The trailer garnered immense appreciation from not just the critics but also the film fraternity gaining a thumbs up from celebrities. Netizens hailed the sport drama for the gripping storyline and powerful performance especially praising Akshay Kumar.

Karan Johar took to Twitter to praise the trailer saying, "Super impactful trailer of #gold !!!! This ones going to be huge!!! Congratulations @akshaykumar @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar".

Varun Dhawan said, "What an amazing trailer #goldtrailer".

Sidharth Malhotra said, "Solid trailer brother! Looking forward to the film #GoldTrailer @akshaykumar @Roymouni @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar".

Diana Penty said, "Love love love the #GoldTrailer! A powerful film with an equally powerful cast.

@akshaykumar @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @kagtireema @Roymouni @kapoorkkunal @TheAmitSadh @ItsVineetSingh @SunnyK0".

Huma Qureshi said, "Legend..What an amazing trailer !!".

Overwhelmed by the tremendous response producer Farhan Akhtar said, "Thank you so much for the love you’re showing the trailer of #Gold .. means a lot to the entire team .. big hug.

Gold traces the journey of a man dreaming to win free India's first Gold in Hockey. The sports drama starring Akshay Kumar takes the audience back in time to witness the struggle of a team to make the nation proud.

India won its first Gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on the 12th of August 1948. Celebrating this historic occasion, the makers are all set to release the film on the 15th of August this year. The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal, Gold promises power packed performances by an ensemble cast. Gold is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, helmed by Reema Kagti and is all set to release on the 15th August 2018.

