Gold worth Rs 7 lakh seized from passenger at Kozhikode airport

Undeclared gold worth more than Rs 7 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived at the Kozhikode airport from Bahrain, a Customs official said on Tuesday

The seizure was made yesterday when officers of the Air Intelligence Unit, acting on a tip-off, intercepted Sameer Mykulangara Thaza, a native of Kozhikode, and searched him, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said in a release here.

Gold weighing 233.38 grams and valued at Rs 7.17 lakh was kept concealed in a crude chain.

