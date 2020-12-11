Search

Golden Guest can thrive in PD Bolton Trophy

Updated: 11 December, 2020 09:47 IST | Prakash Gosavi | Pune

The PD Bolton Trophy chooses itself as the feature event on account of being the only trophy event of Friday's seven-race card at the Pune racetrack.

The PD Bolton Trophy chooses itself as the feature event on account of being the only trophy event of Friday’s seven-race card at the Pune racetrack.

To be run over the shortest sprint distance of 1000m, the Class II race has seven runners in the line-up and all of them possess quality early speed. I expect Golden Guest, trained by Dallas Todywalla and to be ridden by CS Jodha, to prevail over Headway.

First race at 2 pm.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 11 December, 2020 07:39 IST

Tags

sports newsmahalaxmi racecourse

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK