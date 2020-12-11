Golden Guest can thrive in PD Bolton Trophy

The PD Bolton Trophy chooses itself as the feature event on account of being the only trophy event of Friday’s seven-race card at the Pune racetrack.

To be run over the shortest sprint distance of 1000m, the Class II race has seven runners in the line-up and all of them possess quality early speed. I expect Golden Guest, trained by Dallas Todywalla and to be ridden by CS Jodha, to prevail over Headway.

First race at 2 pm.

