Golf: Francesco Molinary wins PGA title as leader Rory McIlroy falters

Italy's Francesco Molinari won the PGA Championship at Wentworth yesterday as fellow overnight leader Rory McIlroy failed to sparkle in the final round. The 36-year-old Italian made up for his disappointment at finishing runner-up in last year's event with a steady round of four-under-par 68 to finish on 17 under par and a total of 271. McIlroy never looked at ease although two birdies on the final two holes saw him still card a 70 to finish runner-up, two shots shy of Molinari.

