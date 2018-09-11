Golfer Dustin Johnson and fiancee Paulina Gretzky heading for a split?

other-sports

World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson's fiancee Paulina Gretzky deletes pictures of him on Instagram to spark off break-up talk

Paulina Gretzky

America's World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson's fiancee Paulina Gretzky, daughter of ice hockey great Wayne, has deleted all the pictures she had with him on Instagram, fuelling rumours that they may be heading for a split.

The news comes just two weeks before the Ryder Cup where the couple, who are engaged since 2013, were expected to be the star attraction at the clash between America and Europe in France. The only selfie that is there on her Instagram page is with Tiger Woods at the 2016 Ryder Cup. Interestingly, Paulina, 29, who is mother of Johnson's two kids, Tatum, three, and Rivers, one, still 'follows' him.



Dustin Johnson

Gretzky has 717,000 Instagram followers and her last picture (right) of her recent vacation in Bahamas, was liked by Johnson, who still has photos and videos of them together on his social media pages. In fact, the first picture Johnson posted on his Instagram account in 2013 was with Gretzky.



Gretzky first came into limelight when she wore a skin-tight white dress to celebrate her partner's 2016 US Open win.

