Golfer Spiranac has no time for guys arriving late for a date

American golfer Paige Spiranac hates it when a man is late for a date. Talking about things she looks for in men when it comes to dating, Paige said in her recent podcast, Playing A Round: "That is like my biggest pet peeve if someone is late, I find it as like a sign of disrespect. I think something that is really important to me is someone who has strong family ties."

Meanwhile, Spiranac often comes across men who do not know how to carry themselves when they go on a date. "No one really does normal traditional dates anymore. There’s been dates that I’ve been on where the guy is really great, but either they’re nervous or they just don’t know how to carry a conversation. So you kind of equip them with all of those tools to make them a better dater," she said.

