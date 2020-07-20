Gone Game - India's first web series about a pandemic

Voot's upcoming offering The Gone Game explores how the spread of the Coronavirus, besides its health ramifications, has taken an emotional toll on us. Featuring Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Arjun Mathur among others, the thriller — touted as India's first web series about a pandemic — focuses on a family that has lost a loved one to the virus.

Producer Sukesh Motwani credits director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat for having deftly woven a psychological thriller against the backdrop of the crisis. "During our brainstorming sessions, we felt that the story of a family, with all its fault lines and emotions, can be explored. What happens when different members of a family are stuck in different locations because of the lockdown, only to know that one of them has succumbed to COVID? The idea is to explore the possibilities of deviant human behaviour, crime and morality during such times," states Motwani.

The series was remotely shot over a month, with every actor doubling up as the director of photography. "We would co-ordinate over video calls, giving instructions to each actor regarding the lighting and the treatment of each scene. It was a new and elaborate way of executing a show."

