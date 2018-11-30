Good heavens! Rakhi Sawant to marry Deepak Kalal, check wedding invite

bollywood

Rakhi Sawant shared the wedding invite on her Instagram account. She is getting married to Deepak Kalal

Deepak Kalal and Rakhi Sawant

Last evening, Rakhi Sawant sprung a surprise. She took to Instagram to share the news that she is getting married to Deepak Kalal, a contestant on India's Got Talent. The drama queen shared the invite on her Instagram account.

The couple is getting hitched on December 31 in Los Angeles. She also shared the boarding passes. She wrote, "Thanks to God my air tickets have come. Bye bye I am going to the US. McDonald Trump I'm coming to meet you (sic)." We don't know what we are looking forward to more, Rakhi's wedding or her 'meeting' with Trump. Or was she referring to Ronald McDonald, the mascot of the fast food chain? Needless to add, her wedding news took the Internet by storm.

She is also holding a press conference on December 1 at Oshiwara to discuss her marriage plans. Looks like Rakhi is all set to steal the thunder from the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas nuptials as well as that of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. In 2009, Rakhi had wed Canada-based Elesh Parujanwala on a reality show, Rakhi Ka Swayamvar, which went kaput within a year.

