Rakhi Sawant gets knocked out in a wrestling ring, watch video

He had the audience cheering for her but within minutes, Rakhi Sawant was knocked out

Yesterday, Rakhi Sawant found herself at the receiving end. While participating in a wrestling entertainment match in Panchkula, Haryana, she challenged a professional female wrestler. She had the audience cheering for her but within minutes, she was knocked out.

The actress started her act with a dance performance against her opponent, which later turned out to be one ugly wrestling match. Rakhi has shared all the snippets from her act on social media. Take a look before she started fighting for her life, but ended up getting hurt.

Rakhi was unable to stand and complained of severe stomach and back pain. She had to be carried out of the stadium and needed immediate medical attention. The controversy queen now has one more story to tell ­— about life in the ring.

Rakhi Sawant also shared her dilemma on social media, "Ladne gaithi maar kaake Aagayi [sic]"

