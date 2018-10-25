Tanushree Dutta raped me, says Rakhi Sawant

bollywood

Rakhi Sawant held a press conference on October 24 to clear the air about her tiff with Tanushree Dutta

Yesterday, Rakhi Sawant held a press conference to hit back at Tanushree Dutta who has slapped 10-crore defamation case on her for maligning her image. Her advocate Nitin Satpute said a criminal and civil defamation case had been filed against Sawant for maligning Dutta's character and image.

During the press conference, Rakhi Sawant had called Tanushree Dutta a liar and said that her sexual harassment claims were a publicity gimmick.

Now, Rakhi has alleged that Tanushree had raped her multiple times. She further alleged that Tanushree is a lesbian who had inappropriately touched her 12 years ago. She added that Tanushree is tarnishing Bollywood's image by influencing failed female actors to give false #MeToo interviews. While we await Tanushree's reply, in an interview with mid-day, Rakhi said that Tanushree has levelled fake allegations against Nana Patekar.

Rakhi reportedly said, "Tanushree Dutta has gone mad. She was in a coma for 10 years. She has returned from America because she has exhausted all her money and has no work. She is doing all this for publicity."

The #MeToo movement in India sparked when Tanushree Dutta came forward to renew allegations against Nana Patekar over an incident that happened in 2008. Since then, a number of women have come forward with complaints against names like Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Vikas Bahl, Subhash Kapoor, Kailash Kher and Sajid Khan.

