Good Newwz Box Office: The comedy caper is inching towards Rs 200 crore

Good Newwz, helmed by debutante director Raj Mehta, has had a good run at the box office. The romantic-comedy-drama starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh has collected Rs 190.09 crore in the third week since its release on December 27, 2020. The film is gradually inching towards the coveted Rs 200 crore mark.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the numbers saying, "#GoodNewwz puts up a good show on [third] Sat and Sun... Reduction of screen space - due to multiple new releases - has taken a toll on its biz, but the job is done... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 3.06 cr, Sun 3.60 cr. Total: Rs 190.09 cr. #India biz."

With new releases like Tanhaji and Chhapaak dominating screens now, do you think Good Newwz will manage to cross the 200 crore mark?

Good Newwz, based on two couples trying to conceive, was the kind of story that resonated with a majority of India's youth trying to create an impactful career while also juggling with marriage and having kids. A mid-day review of the film read, "the best thing about Good Newwz is that it doesn't preach or appear to be in-your-face with what it says, it's just a story of confusion that the makers have designed and described as the biggest goof-up of the year."

Seems like the youth of India finally got the kind of rom-com they were looking for!

